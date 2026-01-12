More Than 80 Cruise Passengers Hit by Notorious Vomiting Disease

Dozens of passengers who rang in the New Year’s holiday aboard a cruise ship became violently ill during the trip. The Holland America cruise liner departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Dec. 28 and headed for stops in the southern Caribbean. But health officials say 81 of the nearly 2,600 passengers on board soon showed signs of “gastrointestinal illness” thought to be linked to norovirus, commonly referred to as the “winter vomiting disease.” Eight crew members also fell ill. With diarrhea and vomiting as the main symptoms, the outbreak necessitated a “comprehensive sanitization” of the ship, with crew members forced to isolate sick passengers and collect stool samples for testing. It’s reportedly the second such outbreak aboard the vessel in the past 11 months. Officials and company representatives said most reported cases were mild, with the affected individuals recovering quickly. “The health of our guests and crew is a top priority and consistent with CDC protocols, we conducted a comprehensive sanitization of the ship when the cruise ended Friday in Fort Lauderdale,” a Holland America Line spokesperson said.