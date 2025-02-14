Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Trump Erases Trans People From Stonewall National Monument Webpage
‘OUTRAGEOUS’
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.13.25 6:10PM EST 
A National Park Service ranger places rainbow flags on the fence at the Stonewall National Monument in the West Village neighborhood of Greenwich Village in Lower Manhattan, New York City on June 19, 2019.
A National Park Service ranger places rainbow flags on the fence at the Stonewall National Monument in the West Village neighborhood of Greenwich Village in Lower Manhattan, New York City on June 19, 2019. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

References to transgender people on the National Park Service’s webpage for the Stonewall National Monument were removed Thursday as part of the Trump administration’s continued efforts to have federal agencies only recognize two genders. Per The New York Times, a previous iteration of the monument’s main page reportedly read: “Before the 1960s, almost everything about living openly as a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer (LGBTQ+) person was illegal.” The main page now only lists “lesbian, gay, bisexual person” and uses the acronym LGB instead. “It is outrageous, Erik Bottcher, a city councilman who represents Greenwich Village (where the monument is located), told The Times. “This is the latest attempt to erase the very existence of transgender people.” He continued, “The rebellion at Stonewall would not have happened without trans people. To attempt to erase their existence is utterly shameful.” The monument honors the 1969 Stonewall riots where thousands protested against a police raid of what is now New York City’s most famous gay bar, the Stonewall Inn. The riots served as a pivotal point in the gay rights movement, and the monument was the first U.S. national monument to honor LGBTQ history.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Former NYC Mayor Flaunts New Girlfriend 22 Years His Junior
AGE GAP ALERT
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 02.13.25 5:25PM EST 
Published 02.13.25 4:58PM EST 
Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio attends the "Hometown Heroes" Ticker Tape Parade on July 07, 2021 in New York, New York.
Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio attends the "Hometown Heroes" Ticker Tape Parade on July 07, 2021 in New York, New York. Noam Galai/Noam Galai/Getty Images

While love may be in the air for most of Valentine’s Day week, former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has been particularly struck by Cupid’s arrow. The New York Post reveals that 63-year-old De Blasio is in a new relationship with 41-year-old progressive activist Nomiki Konst. The ex-mayor’s new boo has worked on campaign teams for both former President Barack Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders and has served on the Democratic National Convention’s platform committee. “Nomi and I have started a really lovely relationship, just in time for Valentine’s Day,” De Blasio told The Post in a text. “We’ve known each other for a long time and are very kindred souls,” he continued, adding a red heart emoji (scandalous!). De Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray separated in 2023. The former couple have yet to divorce.

Nomiki Konst attends the The 21st Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 15, 2017 in New York City.
Nomiki Konst attends the The 21st Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 15, 2017 in New York City. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Webby Awards
Read it at The New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Come Together for an Unforgettable Valentine’s Day With a Vibrator Made With Couples in Mind
VALENTINES VIBES
Davon Singh
Published 01.28.25 11:05AM EST 
Two women lying in bed in their underwear. The one on the left is wearing grey top and underwear and holding a We-Vibe vibrator in her right hand. The women on the left has a white top and green underwear and is touching the first women's right arm.
We-Vibe

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The big day is almost here, and We-Vibe is ready to ensure you and your partner have an unforgettable Valentine’s Day. We-Vibe specializes in creating toys that make reaching the big O fun, easier, and more enjoyable. The We-Vibe Chorus was designed specifically with couples in mind. With an adjustable fit, dual rumbling vibrators, and ten intensity modes, you and your partner are in for a symphony of pleasure.

Designed to be worn during sex, the Chorus stimulates the G-spot, clitoris, and penis at the same time, offering both of you the chance to share an unforgettable, simultaneous, and real orgasm. The squeeze remote lets you control the intensity—tighten your grip to turn up the heat or loosen it to ease the pace. Even if you find yourself alone on Valentine’s Day, that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun.

We-Vibe Chorus
25% Off
Buy At We-Vibe

Free Shipping

Of course, We-Vibe has plenty of luxe options for solo sessions as well, including the Moxie. This wearable vibrator can be tucked snugly in your underwear and teases that sweet spot that makes your toes curl. It can also be controlled via remote or the We-Vibe app for hand-free thrills. For men, look no further than the Arcwave Ion. This sleek, quiet, and award-winning sex toy uses changes in air pressure to deliver targeted pleasure and intense orgasms.

Right now, you can save up to 45 percent on We-Vibe’s sex toys. But don’t wait around; this deal ends on Feb. 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Musk’s DOGE Sets NASA as Next Target
SPACE POLICE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.13.25 4:08PM EST 
Elon Musk
Elon Musk JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

NASA might be Elon Musk’s federal cost-cutting agency’s next target. NASA’s acting administrator, Janet Petro, confirmed Wednesday that the DOGE team will review the space agency’s payments, Bloomberg reported. “So we are a federal agency; we are going to have DOGE come,” Petro told reporters. “They are going to look — similarly to what they’ve done at other agencies — at our payments.” She added that the agency will maintain its stringent “conflicts of interest policies” in preparation for DOGE representatives storming NASA. “Any employee or any person that’s coming in, we will check out their conflict of interest, make sure they don’t have any conflicts of interest with any of the companies that we work with,” Petro said. The DOGE boss’ company, SpaceX, is one of NASA’s biggest contractors. Among its projects, SpaceX has also been contracted to create a vehicle to land humans on the surface of the moon — all part of NASA’s Artemis program. Despite Musk’s $14.5 billion worth of contracts, the SpaceX CEO has often criticized NASA, calling the program “extremely inefficient” and its missions to the moon “a distraction” from his own interests in colonizing Mars.

Read it at Bloomberg

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Trump Appears to Cast Doubt That Mitch McConnell Had Polio
'VERY BITTER GUY'
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 02.13.25 4:59PM EST 
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the US Capitol to attend the Republicans weekly policy luncheon on March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. He is flanked by (L-R) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Vice President Mike Pence and Republican Policy Committee Chairman Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO).(Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Getty Images

It seems President Donald Trump is unaware of a key fact about Republican linchpin Mitch McConnell. The Kentucky senator survived polio after contracting the disease at age 2 and credits vaccines with saving his life. It was one of the reasons McConnell voted against vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s successful confirmation as health secretary on Thursday. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump seemed oblivious to McConnell’s history with polio. “I don’t know anything about he had polio,” Trump said. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins proceeded to ask the president, “Are you doubting that he had polio?” Trump responded with a rant against McConnell. “I have no idea if he had polio. All I can tell you about him is that he shouldn’t have been leader,” he said. “He voted against Bobby [Kennedy]. He votes against almost everything now. He’s a very bitter guy.” Trump went on to say that McConnell had “lost his power” over the Republican party, which he described as “very strong.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Give Your Backside a Boost With These Wrinkle-Proof Men’s Trousers
🍑👀
Davon Singh
Updated 02.03.25 1:07PM EST 
Published 01.31.25 7:01PM EST 
Man wearing slim-fit beige pants and a black belt, leaning casually against a vintage cream-colored car with a retro design, palm trees in the background
Jack Archer

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re tired of a closet full of pants that fit but don’t fit your lifestyle—or even your body, Jack Archer is about to become your new favorite brand. The men’s apparel brand designs clothing for men who want to look stylish and feel comfortable as well. Say hello to the Jetsetter Tech Pant, the most versatile, sleek, and comfortable pants we’ve ever tried.

Jack Archer sources premium fabric from Japan that gives these pants a soft, stretchy feel without creasing or losing their shape throughout the day. Plus, the fabric naturally repels water, coffee, wine, and dirt, making them great for the office, dinner dates, or travel. My favorite part? Jack Archer tech pants are designed with extra room in the crotch, giving you the freedom to move without the squeeze and discomfort. The Jetsetters don’t just keep you comfy—they’re tailored to flatter your shape, too.

Jetsetter Tech Pant
40% off original price
Buy At Jack Archer

With a special curved design that wraps your mid-section, these pants give your butt a lifted, sculpted look without being overly tight. The Jetsetters are available in seven dynamic colors and two fits—slim and straight. Whether you’re heading out for a casual day, dressing for the office, or even hitting the golf course, these pants are up for the task.

For a limited time, score the Jetsetter Tech pants for 40 percent off, along with other bestsellers like Jack Archer’s t-shirts, socks, and jackets. If you’re ready for a closet refresh with items you’ll actually be excited to wear, now’s the time to invest.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Stars of Netflix Hit ‘Cobra Kai’ Announce Engagement
WEDDING BELLS
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Updated 02.13.25 4:04PM EST 
Published 02.13.25 4:03PM EST 
Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser.
The stars of Netflix hit “Cobra Kai” have announced their engagement. Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Two stars of the hit Netflix show Cobra Kai have announced that they are engaged, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Tanner Buchanan, 26, and Mary Mouser, 28—who play young but talented martial artists on the Karate Kid reboot—shared their news in a joint Instagram post on Thursday. “We’re so happy to finally share that we’re engaged,” the pair wrote. “This is such a special moment in our lives, the closing of one chapter and celebrating the continuation of another.” Buchanan and Mouser had only revealed that they were in a relationship at a series finale gathering for their show on Wednesday, sharing a kiss. They were also sporting diamond rings at the event, stirring up questions about whether they were engaged. Buchanan and Mouser portray the respective children of the dire rivals from the Karate Kid film franchise, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). The relationship mirrors their characters’ on-screen romance. The show is concluding after a six-season run.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Florida to Require Death Penalty for Migrants Convicted of Capital Crime
CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 02.13.25 4:56PM EST 
Florida’s welcome sign.
Education Images/Education Images/Universal Image

Florida lawmakers passed legislation Thursday that will make the death sentence mandatory for undocumented immigrants convicted of a capital crime in the state, like murder or the sexual abuse of a young child. The requirement of a death sentence, as opposed to each case being weighed by a jury, challenges Supreme Court precedent from the 1970s that determined a mandated death penalty was unconstitutional. The Miami Herald reports the law, which is expected to be signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis soon, will likely be challenged in court. The provision is one of many against migrants given the OK by Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature this week. Also passed was the repealing of in-state tuition for migrants, the creation of a state charge with a minimum prison sentence of nine months for any undocumented migrant who enters the state, and a requirement that all law enforcement officers report the detainment of a migrant to federal immigration authorities. Republicans in Florida said they moved to pass legislation to get the state in line with Donald Trump’s immigration priorities.

Read it at Miami Herald

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7

More Than a Dozen States File Lawsuit Against Elon Musk and DOGE

‘AGENT OF CHAOS’
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Published 02.13.25 8:01PM EST 
Elon Musk joins President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office.
Elon Musk joins President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

More than a dozen states filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency, writing that the billionaire’s ideologically driven purge of the federal government is causing “chaos” throughout the nation and is in direct violation of the U.S. Constitution. Calling him a “designated agent of chaos,” the coalition of states argues that anyone with the “expansive authority” being flexed currently by Musk and his foot soldiers needs to be formally nominated to a position by the president and confirmed by the Senate. “Musk’s seemingly limitless and unchecked power to strip the government of its workforce and eliminate entire departments with the stroke of a pen, or a click of a mouse, would have been shocking to those who won this country’s independence,” the complaint reads. “There is no greater threat to democracy than the accumulation of state power in the hands of a single, unelected individual.” The suit was filed by New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez, and includes signatures from officials in Arizona, Michigan, Maryland, Minnesota, California, Nevada, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
‘White Lotus’ Star Defends Age Gaps Amid Co-Star Romance
MAY DECEMBER
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.13.25 1:47PM EST 
Leo Woodall and girlfriend, Meghann Fahy.
Leo Woodall and girlfriend, Meghann Fahy. Peacock/Nina Westervelt/Peacock via Gett

British actor and The White Lotus star Leo Woodhall, 28, has defended age gaps in romantic relationships in an interview with The Telegraph on Thursday. Woodhall’s character in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, 29-year-old Roxster, dates Bridget, a 51-year-old woman. “I don’t actually think that the younger man and older woman dynamic is that unusual,” Woodhall said. “It’s just that we’re not used to seeing it on screen. We’ve seen it countless times with older men and younger women and people don’t bat an eyelid, do they? But there are films and series that have come out recently where they are showing it the other way around, and maybe over time, if we keep doing that, it’ll become something people don’t notice as much.” Woodhall’s remarks come in the context of his two-year relationship with 34-year-old The White Lotus co-star Meghann Fahy. He says he is “very, very happy” with his girlfriend and “everything would be a bit too crazy without her there.”

Read it at The Telegraph

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Therabody’s V-Day Sale Is the Perfect Time to Re-Up Your Wellness Arsenal
DEEP (TISSUE) DISCOUNTS
Thomas Price 

Commerce Staff Writer

Published 02.12.25 6:50PM EST 
Therabody sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Therabody.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Therabody’s line of massage guns, recovery tools, and wellness tech offerings are undoubtedly the gold standard on the market right now—and for good reason. If you’ve been looking to try Therabody’s top-rated massage guns, wellness devices, or facial tools for some time, now’s the time to treat yourself. Right now, you can score up to $100 off select Therabody bestsellers, including the top-rated TheraGun Pro, vibrating LED TheraFace Mask, newly-launched (and restocked) Depuffing Face Wand, and the SmartGoggles during the brand’s Valentine’s Day sale.

It’s a great time to snag a last-minute V-day gift (just hurry!) or practice the art of self-love with a new wellness gadget. Either way, Therabody’s rare Valentine’s Day sale is not to be missed.

Theragun Pro (5th Gen)
Down from $500
See At Therabody$400

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Therabody TheraFace Vibrating LED Mask
Down From $600
See At Therabody$550

Free Shipping

Theragun Mini
Down from $200
See At Therabody$150

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Therabody Hot/Cold Depuffing Wand
Down From $149
See At Therabody$129

Free Shipping

Therabody SmartGoggles Heated Eye Mask & Massager
Down From $200
See At Therabody$150

Free Shipping

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Jets Explain Why They Are Officially Dumping Aaron Rodgers
SO LONG
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.13.25 1:17PM EST 
Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets is helped off the field after suffering an apparent injury after being sacked by Leonard Floyd #56 of the Buffalo Bills during a game at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Michael Owens/Getty Images

The New York Jets officially announced on Thursday that quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been given the boot and was told the team would be going in a different direction. The move was long in coming, with the Jets meeting with Rodgers, 41, for a face-to-face talk last week. “I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets,” owner Woody Johnson said in a statement Thursday morning. “His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement, and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career. From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next.” The future Hall of Famer had a rocky two seasons with the team, suffering a season-ending Achilles’ injury early in his first game, then returning in 2024-25 but going just 5-12 with up-and-down performances. The team must now decide whether to release Rodgers and take a $49 million hit or assign him as a post-June 1 release, splitting their salary cap over two years.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
John Candy’s Son Makes Surprise Cameo In Ben Affleck’s Super Bowl Ad
CANDY MAN
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.13.25 11:19AM EST 
CANADA - MARCH 05: John Candy
CANADA - MARCH 05: John Candy Patti Gower/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Late actor John Candy’s son, Christopher Candy, made a cameo in Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’s Super Bowl commercial, adding to the buzz created by other surprise VIP cast members like Jeremy Strong, People magazine reported. The 40-year-old, whose father’s notable works include Planes, Trains, and Automobiles and Home Alone, appeared in the ad as a member of the “burger chain gang,” he confirmed with TMZ on Tuesday. He appears around the 3:10 mark in the seven-minute short film version. “It was just kind of in the flow of normal commercial auditions,” the actor said about how he ended up in the ad. “At the time, I knew it was for Dunkin,’ but I didn’t actually put together that it was a Super Bowl spot.” The actor learned that he landed the job on New Year’s Eve but only learned that the commercial was intended for the Super Bowl when he arrived on set and noticed “all of this high-level security, and they’re putting these stickers on the back of your phone.” Chris Candy was just nine-year-old when his father died at age 43 from a heart attack in 1994. A documentary about John Candy is currently being produced by Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks with the full participation of the Candy family.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
PoliticsReporters Laugh as Trump Lambasts CNN Star Kaitlan Collins to Her Face
Nandika Chatterjee
WorldLaughing Kremlin Insiders Say Trump Has Given Putin Greenlight to Expand the War
Julia Davis
PoliticsDon Jr. Includes Zuckerberg on His Wall of Shame Even After His MAGA Transformation
Liam Archacki
Politics‘Does He Understand Money?’: Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal Slams Donald Trump’s Intellect
Conrad Quilty-Harper
scoutedTherabody’s Massive Cyber Week Sale Is Full of Discounted Gift Ideas
Thomas Price