CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
More Than a Dozen U.S. Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti
CAPTIVES
Read it at New York Times
More than a dozen Christian missionaries from the U.S. have been abducted in Haiti, according to multiple reports. Security officials cited by The New York Times said a gang abducted up to 17 missionaries along with their families in Port-au-Prince, which has been rife with gang violence recently. The violence has only intensified since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise thrust the country into political chaos over the summer. Children were said to be among those who were kidnapped. Agence France-Presse reported that 15 missionaries had been taken by the gang. The kidnappers reportedly struck as the group was leaving an orphanage. No further details were immediately available.