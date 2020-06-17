More Than Half of Workers Tested at Orlando Airport Have Coronavirus
The coronavirus pandemic is going from bad to worse in Florida. After the state hit a record for new cases on Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said 260 out of 500 workers at the Orlando International Airport have tested positive, a staggering 52 percent positivity rate. When a handful of cases emerged at the airport, the facility used contract tracing to identify about 500 people working close together, DeSantis said.
More than 2,780 new cases of the virus were reported in Florida on Tuesday. Statewide, there is a 5.5 percent positivity rate, and this rate has been going up since May 17. In Orange County, coronavirus cases were up 202 percent over the week before, Dr. Raul Pino from the Department of Health said this week. However, hospitalizations have decreased statewide.