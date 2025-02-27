More than Half the Books Banned Last Year Have This in Common

Gene Hackman’s daughter believes that carbon monoxide poisoning was responsible for the deaths of the Oscar-winning actor, his wife, and their dog, according to a report. Elizabeth Jean Hackman told TMZ that although the family isn’t positive this is the cause of death, it’s the leading theory. The Santa Fe county sheriff told the outlet that its deputies are still investigating and haven’t ruled anything out. Hackman, 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 64, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday after police performed a welfare check. Hackman, regarded as an actor’s actor, was best known for his breakout role in The French Connection, which earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor in 1971. He took home his second Oscar, this time in the Best Supporting Actor category, for the 1992 Clint Eastwood flick Unforgiven. He and Arakawa, a classical pianist, had been married for over three decades. Hackman’s daughter said since retiring from Hollywood in 2004, the actor had focused on painting. His favorite of his films was The French Connection, she said.
