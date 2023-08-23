Four More Trump Co-Defendants Turn Themselves in to Fulton County Jail
PILING UP
As of Wednesday morning, at least six of Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants had surrendered to the Fulton County jail for their alleged role in conspiring to reverse the outcome of the state’s 2020 presidential election results. Trump, who continues to insist his innocence, said he’ll be turning himself in on Thursday after agreeing to a $200,000 bond. John Eastman and Scott Hall turned themselves in on Tuesday. But since then, Republican official Cathy Latham, former Georgia GOP chairman David Schafer, conservative lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, and attorney for Trump’s re-election campaign Ray Smith have all turned themselves in, booking records show. Chesebro and Eastman have the highest bonds so far at $100,000, while the others’ ranged from $10,000 to $75,000.