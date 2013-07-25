More Women Accuse San Diego Mayor

CHEAT SHEET
What a week for comeback sex scandals! On Thursday, four additional women came out to accuse San Diego Mayor Bob Filner of sexual harassment. Three have already made accusations. The newest batch includes prominent women in business, academia, and the military. One said he placed her in a “headlock” numerous times in an attempt to kiss her. On Thursday, Filner said the issues would be dealt with through the legal channels, telling reporters: “Let’s take a deep breath, let that process work itself out. Meanwhile, we got a city to run.”