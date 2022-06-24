Woman Committed in ‘Slender Man’ Stabbing Seeks Conditional Release
LET ME OUT
A Wisconsin woman sentenced to a 40-year term in a mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a middle-school classmate has filed a petition asking for a conditional release. Morgan Geyser was 12 when she stabbed Payton Letuner, a fellow sixth-grader, 19 times and left her for dead, purportedly to appease the fictional horror character Slender Man. Geyser pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide in 2018, after which she was sent to Winnebago Mental Health Institute when it was found she was suffering from a mental illness. Now 20, Geyser has asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to release her, after co-defendant Anissa Weier, who had been sentenced to 25 years in a mental health facility, was released late last year after being deemed “no longer a threat” to society. In response to Geyser’s petition, Bohren has appointed three doctors to evaluate her and submit their reports by late August.