Ex-Trump Mouthpiece Knows Zilch About the Congressional District She Wants to Represent
BATTING .000
When Donald Trump’s former State Department spokeswoman and Florida native Morgan Ortagus appeared on a Nashville radio show to participate in a quiz for congressional candidates to show their knowledge of Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District, the host asked Ortagus if she was ready. “Yes,” she replied. She wasn’t.
After trying and failing to name the three interstate highways that run through the district she is vying to represent, Ortagus was equally stumped when host Michael Patrick Leahy asked if she knew which “country music superstar, a famous, multi-Grammy-Award-winning performer, has a popular winery in the center of the 5th district in Arrington, Tennessee.” “I don’t know who owns it, but I love it,” Ortagus responded. “We went there for the summer and had a picnic outside.” Ortagus didn’t know that Chapel Hill was in the 5th district, couldn’t name the four living Tennessee governors, and came up empty when asked to identify the famous NASCAR driver with a large auto dealership in the district. “My husband is the car guy,” Ortagus replied.