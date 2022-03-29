Morgan Simianer’s Favorite Fitness Essentials To Help You Stay Motivated

You know and love Morgan Simianer from seasons one and two of Netflix’s Cheer. You know and love her for her upbeat attitude, her unwavering support for her fellow teammates, and of course, her ability to perform stunts as a Navarro cheerleader that exceeds the laws of gravity.

But during the pandemic, she was just like us, taking walks and sneaking in at-home workouts just to feel normal: “I do my ab workouts every now and then but long walks have been a game-changer,” Simianer says. “Some people don’t realize that a long walk around the neighborhood is just as beneficial as running around a track. I also get to think out my day, plan things out, and figure out my goals for the rest of the week.”

But don’t worry—Simianer didn’t let the state of the world stop her from doing what she does best: cheer. “Fitness in the form of cheer kept me stay sane in the sense that I felt accomplished and felt like I was moving forward and staying healthy,” she says. “I didn’t let the pandemic end my fitness in any way.”

Feeling inspired by her motivation? Check out Simianer’s top fitness picks that helped her stay on track all throughout the pandemic, from top brands like Lululemon and Gymshark.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 The perfect workout starts with the ideal running shoe that’ll provide both support and cushion for your joints. Simianer opts for brands like Nike and Adidas, which offer timeless styles with modern appeal. To steal some of Simianer’s motivation to work out, grab the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 sneakers, which feature breathable mesh paneling to prevent overheating, a wider toe box to help reduce foot pain, and a foam tongue to prevent your tightened laces from squishing your instep. They come in nine cool colorways—each more interesting than the last. Buy at Nike $ 90 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lululemon AirSupport Bra You want some bounce in your step when you’re leaping through the air, but having your chest bounce around isn’t exactly the most aerodynamic (or comfortable) way to work out. That’s why Simianer relies on sports bras from Lululemon that support you during high-intensity activities. The AirSupport bra is one of the brand’s newest sports bra iterations that keeps everything in place with its supportive foam honeycomb-patterned cups, adjustable padded straps, and ribbed underband that helps reduce chafing. It comes in four colors (for now!) and fits sizes C to DDD. For an equally supportive sports bra in sizes A to B and everything in between, grab the Enlite Front-Zip Bra with thick supportive straps, built-in cups and a convenient front-zip closure. Buy at Lululemon $ 98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

CELSIUS Fitness Drink 9-Flavor Variety Pack Simianer says “Energy drinks are a must for long cheer practices,” but you don’t have to be tumbling and flying to benefit from an extra jolt. Grab refreshing, fruity energy drinks from her favorite energy drink brand Celcius, which offers 200 milligrams of caffeine in every 12-ounce serving (about the same amount of caffeine as a double shot of espresso). The variety pack comes in nine mouth-watering flavors like sparkling wild berry and non-carbonated peach mango green tea. Each drink is loaded with vitamin C to boost your immune system, vitamin B to assist with energy production and metabolism regulation, and chromium to regulate hunger levels. They’re all sugar-free with no aspartame or preservatives, making them a solid pre-workout option that’ll provide long-lasting endurance. Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Rebel Athletic Miss America LuxWaist Legging in Rainbow Lightweight and stretchy athleisure doesn’t only look great on the ‘gram—it might actually help boost your workout performance. “The apparel is important because it makes me feel comfortable and easy to move around,” says Simianer, who opts for leggings, tank tops and cropped long-sleeved shirts from one of her favorite athleisure brands Rebel Athletic. Their Miss America LuxWaist Leggings in Rainbow come with a discrete pocket at the mega-trendy V-shaped waistband, mesh paneling down the leg for extra ventilation, and a highly compressive spandex and polyester material that’ll help you feel tucked in whether you’re training for the Daytona championships or taking a rest day. Buy at Rebel Athletic $ 98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Gymshark Glute Band Set 3-Pack Whether Simianer is looking for a quick burn or an easy way to prime her body for movement, resistance bands are her go-to. “The stretch bands warm up my body and they’re easy to use at home,” she says. She uses Gymshark glute bands made of thick fabric and a silicone grip that won’t slide down like all-rubber versions tend to do. The 3-pack comes in low, medium, and high resistance options, and are color-coded in calming hues, making them as pretty to look at as they are fun to use. They come with a convenient carrying case so you can take them on the road or keep them organized when not in use. Buy at Gymshark $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns

