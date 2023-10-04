4 Injured After Shooter Opens Fire Through University Dorm Window: Reports
‘MULTIPLE VICTIMS’
A gunman at Morgan State University in Baltimore opened fire on campus through a dorm window Tuesday night, the local CBS affiliate WJZ reported. Authorities later clarified that they did not know whether the shots came from inside or outside the room, which is on the seventh floor of Thurgood Marshall Hall—a co-ed residence building. The status of the gunman and a potential motive wasn’t immediately released by cops. The Baltimore Banner, citing police spokesman Vernon Davis, reported that four people were injured by gunfire, though the victims’ conditions remain unclear. The Baltimore Police Department confirmed in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “multiple victims” were involved and that it was probing an “active shooter situation.” It asked parents to avoid the area and that those near the 1700 block of Argonne Drive to shelter in place. Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also on their way to the scene. No other details were released by authorities late Tuesday night.