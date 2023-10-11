CHEAT SHEET
Morgan State University to Surround Campus With Wall Following Shooting
After a campus shooting left five people injured last week, Morgan State University announced a plan to boost campus security with a proposal that would expand existing barriers to encircle 90 percent of the campus, the Associated Press reported. The extra 8,000 feet of wall would help to “eliminate unfettered access,” university President David Wilson said at a town hall. “We’re doing this, let me be clear, not to keep out our neighbors and our community writ large; we are doing it to keep out the bad actors.” No arrests have been made in last week’s shooting, and the five injured victims have been released from the hospital.