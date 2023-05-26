Morgan Taylor’s Latest Nail Collection Is Making a Splash Just in Time for Summer
Disney’s new The Little Mermaid movie is splashing into theaters this weekend and has already received rave reviews. The Daily Beast’s own Coleman Spilde even called the new movie “the best live-action remake Disney has ever done.” Indeed, the new movie features an all-star cast, including Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, along with modernized songs and next-level special effects that will undoubtedly put all of your skepticism about Disney remakes to rest. To celebrate the new flick, my favorite nail brand, Morgan Taylor Professional, teamed up with Gelish to launch a new summer 2023 collection inspired by the feature flick, and the under-the-sea-inspired color palette is nothing short of swoon-worthy.
Morgan Taylor’s A Splash of Color collection includes six new mermaid-core-inspired shades ranging from sparkle-infused blues to nude corals hues: Ride The Wave (my personal favorite), Tail Me About It, Corally Invited, Let’s Crab a Bite, You Octopi My Heart, and All Sands on Deck. Whether you’re inspired by the movie or just looking for a new nail polish lineup for summer, A Splash of Color has you covered.
Morgan Taylor A Splash of Color Collection
