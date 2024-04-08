Morgan Wallen Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Chair Off Bar Rooftop

Country music star Morgan Wallen was arrested on three felony charges after allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of a bar in Nashville late Sunday, reports say.

The 30-year-old was taken into custody after two officers standing on the street in front of Chief’s Bar saw the chair smash into the ground around three feet away from them, according to an arrest report cited by WTVF. Staff members at the bar told officers Wallen had tossed the furniture off the sixth story of the building, the report claims.

Video footage reviewed by law enforcement showed Wallen “lunging and throwing an object over the roof,” according to the arrest report. Witnesses told police they were standing next to Wallen when they saw him “pick up the chair, throw it over him, laughing afterward,” according to WKRN.

Wallen was arrested on three counts of reckless endangerment for the two cops that were in the area and for the danger posed to the public, according to the arrest report. He was also charged with disorderly conduct.

Online jail records show Wallen was booked at 12:36 a.m. on Monday before being released around two hours later at 3:29 a.m.

“At 10:53 [p.m.] Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct,” Wallen’s attorney Worrick Robinson said in a statement. “He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

Wallen’s arrest Sunday came just days after the start of the 2024 leg of his “One Night at a Time” tour, the second year of shows featuring songs from his wildly successful One Thing at a Time album. Last month, the record hit No. 1 for the 19th time, meaning it has spent more weeks at the top of the chart than any other country album in history.

The album, which was also the most popular album in the U.S. last year, achieved its record-breaking success despite Wallen’s career being threatened by a racism scandal two years earlier.

In 2021, TMZ released a video of a drunken Wallen using the n-word. He publicly apologized for the incident as radio stations pulled his music and his record label suspended his contract.