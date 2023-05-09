Morgan Wallen Cans Tour for 6 Weeks: ‘I Felt Terrible’
‘BAD NEWS’
Country music singer Morgan Wallen canceled six weeks of his scheduled tour on Tuesday after getting “bad news” from his doctors, he said in a video posted to Instagram. “After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida,” Wallen said. “By the third one, I felt terrible.” Wallen said his doctors diagnosed him with vocal fold trauma—an injury to the voice box—and advised him to take six weeks of vocal rest. “They want me not to talk at all,” he said, adding that he was told his voice would be permanently damaged if he kept singing without rest. As a result, Wallen said he’s “working on rescheduling” all the tour dates. “I hate it, but I love you guys,” he said. Just last month, Wallen angered fans when he canceled his show for losing his voice just minutes before he was set to take the stage.