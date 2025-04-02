Cheat Sheet
1
The Most 👀 Lines From Trump’s Kid Rock Press Conference
QUOTE MACHINE
Chris Cillizza
Updated 04.01.25 9:44PM EDT 
Published 04.01.25 9:40PM EDT 
President Donald Trump speaks next to Kid Rock during a press conference and executive order signing in the White House Oval Office in Washington, D.C., on March 31, 2025.
President Donald Trump speaks next to Kid Rock during a press conference and executive order signing in the White House Oval Office in Washington, D.C., on March 31, 2025. Leah Millis/REUTERS

President Donald Trump signed a “very serious” executive order banning ticket-scalping Monday afternoon, with a little help from Kid Rock. Trump also took questions for more than 40 minutes—on topics ranging from tariffs to Tiger Woods’ love life, naturally—as Mr. Kid (Mr. Rock?) stood awkwardly slightly off camera. As with every Trump presser, it was a lot, so I went through the transcript of the remarks line by line. There was praise for the recently-purchased White House Tesla (“I let the staff use it”) and praise for Elon Musk’s DOGE bros (“I like high IQ people”). There was praise for TikTok, sort of (“I was a great TikTok guy”) and even more praise for, well, himself. You have to read this quote in full: “Somebody said that about me the other day. He said, who doesn’t know me very well, they said, ‘you’re such a kind person.’ And I said, ‘Say that again.’ They said, ‘You’re a kind person.’ I said, ‘I’ve never heard that before.’ It was a weird statement. I was kind.” Honestly, same. Click through to see more of the quotes you need to see—and really, need to see to believe.

Want more ball and strike calling—no matter what uniform the batter at the plate is wearing? Check out Chris Cillizza’s Substack and YouTube channel.

2

Morgan Wallen Drops Merch With Viral ‘SNL’ Meme

CASHING IN
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 04.01.25 9:35PM EDT 
Musical guest Morgan Wallen and host Mikey Madison on ‘Saturday Night Live’ during Goodnights & Credits on Saturday, March 29, 2025.
Musical guest Morgan Wallen and host Mikey Madison on ‘Saturday Night Live’ during Goodnights & Credits on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Morgan Wallen decided to make the best out of becoming a meme and is now selling merchandise embellished with a viral phrase he coined over the weekend: “Get Me to God’s Country.” The story began with Wallen’s Saturday Night Live stint on March 29, where he abruptly walked off stage during the episode’s end when musicians and guest hosts are typically expected to hang back and interact with the cast. Shortly after leaving SNL, Wallen posted a photo from a private jet to his Instagram Stories with the caption, “Get me to God’s country,” which fueled rumors that he hated being on the show. Though sources have since told Variety that Wallen has no beef with SNL, that still hasn’t slowed down the meme momentum of Wallen’s Instagram plea with many online adopting it for their own versions of “God’s country.” Wallen has also decided to get a bang for his buck, and is now selling hats and shirts with the phrase on his website for $45.

Read it at Variety

3
Netflix Show MAGA Hates Becomes One of Its Most Popular of All Time
RISING TO THE TOP
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.01.25 5:10PM EDT 
Passing people interacting with an advertising poster on a bus shelter for the Netflix drama 'Adolescence', the story of which is sparking conversations in public and government around the subject of toxic masculinity and children's access to dangerous and misogynistic content on the internet and social media on 23rd March 2025 in London, United Kingdom.
Passing people interacting with an advertising poster on a bus shelter for the Netflix drama 'Adolescence', the story of which is sparking conversations in public and government around the subject of toxic masculinity and children's access to dangerous and misogynistic content on the internet and social media on 23rd March 2025 in London, United Kingdom. Mike Kemp/In Pictures

Netflix’s hit show Adolescence has secured the number nine spot on the streaming platform’s most popular English-language TV series of all time list. The show has already garnered 96.7 million views in only 17 days, surpassing hit shows like Bridgerton’s season 2 and cult classic Stranger Things. According to Variety, Netflix looks at a show’s viewership over 91 days when measuring which is most popular. This leaves Adolescence with a little over two months to continue inching up the list. Despite not being very widely publicized, Adolescence debuted at number one on Netflix. The show is only made up of four episodes, each filmed in one continuous shot, and tells the story of a British teenager accused of killing his classmate. Despite the show’s producers stating that the story was centered around “male anger” and “male rage,” both the American and the British far-right believe the bigger issue at hand is immigration. Supporters of President Donald Trump raged about the show after its release, arguing that the show is based on the real case of Hassan Sentamu, who was found guilty of murdering a 15-year-old girl with a kitchen knife in 2023 when he was 17. British right-wing political commentator, Darren Grimes, said the show writers made “up fictional white villains” rather than focus on immigrants. Netflix told the Daily Beast that Adolescence is a completely fictional series and is not based on any singular case.

Read it at Variety

4
Meghan Markle Caught in Relatable Blunder With Obvious Typo In Brand Email
DOT YOUR I'S
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.01.25 9:34PM EDT 
Published 04.01.25 6:30PM EDT 
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. ETIENNE LAURENT/ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP

Social media users were quick to point out a typo in Meghan Markle’s newsletter announcing the product launch of her lifestyle brand “As Ever” Tuesday. The newsletter revealed that her products would debut later in the week, with a graphic at the bottom showing a link to her company’s Instagram page @AsEverOfficial. But fans quickly realized that the Instagram handle was missing the second “i,” and was instead spelled: @AsEverOffical. The Duchess of Sussex received immediate criticism online for the minor blunder, many calling her out for her lack of attention to detail. One X user said: “Is this really true? If so, it’s further evidence of her impulsive, poorly executed, and sloppy execution. She is ill-advised to continue this assault on the sensibilities of the public.” Another said “Her freakish attention to detail is amazing. Truly. Astonishing. SMH,” referencing an article where a source close to Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, said she “has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail.” Despite the backlash, the link still navigated visitors to her brand’s Instagram page, which has just over 760 thousand followers. She told her readers that she was “so excited to introduce” the new collection to them this week. “Every item is inspired by the ways I show care to the people in my life,” she added.

Read it at People

5
Family Reveals ‘The Waltons’ Star Has Died at 78
R.I.P.
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.01.25 2:55PM EDT 
SIAN BARBARA ALLEN in "We'll All Walk Out of Here Together"
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Actress Sian Barbara Allen, who starred in popular TV shows such as The Waltons, Gunsmoke, and Ironside, died on Monday at the age of 78. Her sister Meg Pokrass said in a Facebook post that Allen passed away “peacefully.” According to an online obituary, the actress lived the final year of her life in North Carolina and died of Alzheimer’s Disease. A staple of 1970s TV, Allen was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Most Promising New Actress in 1973 for her role in the horror film You’ll Like My Mother. According to IMDb, she began dating actor Richard Thomas while working on the film, a relationship that lasted several years in the 1970s. Thomas, who played John Boy on The Waltons, recommended Allen for the role of his character’s love interest, Jenny Pendleton. Allen then starred as the titular character Peggy Johns in the TV thriller Scream, Pretty Peggy alongside Bette Davis and Ted Bessell, and appeared in TV shows such as The Rockford Files and Bonanza. Her 1990 appearance in an episode of L.A. Law was her last before she retired from acting to focus on her family after marrying and having a daughter.

Read it at Daily Mail

6
Keanu Reeves to Make Surprise Return as Beloved Assassin
BACK FROM THE DEAD
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.01.25 3:58PM EDT 
Keanu Reeves attends the John Wick special screenings at Ham Yard Hotel on May 03, 2019 in London, England.
Keanu Reeves attends the John Wick special screenings at Ham Yard Hotel on May 03, 2019 in London, England. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

After some speculation around his return, Keanu Reeves is confirmed to star in John Wick: Chapter 5, Lionsgate announced at CinemaCon in Las Vegas Tuesday. The chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Adam Fogelson, said in a statement that Reeves agreed to return after learning of a fresh idea for Wick. “We can’t wait for audiences to see where the journey takes us next,” he said. Prior to this announcement, Reeves had told CBS in December that his “heart” wanted to reprise the role, but “my knees right now are saying ‘I can’t do another John Wick.‘” He also mentioned in another interview that the blockbuster assassin “died” in the last installation of the franchise, seemingly shutting down any hope for a fifth film. But the John Wick franchise, which has earned over $1 billion at the global box office, will live to see another installment. Lionsgate also announced at CinemaCon their plans to create an animated prequel film directed by Shannon Tindle, with Reeves voicing an animated John Wick. While fans await these new projects, the spinoff film Ballerina starring Ana de Armas (with a cameo from Reeves) will hit theaters June 6.

Read it at People

7
Macaulay Culkin: My Father ‘Hated’ Me for Getting Famous
THE GOOD SON
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.01.25 3:48PM EDT 
Published 04.01.25 2:20PM EDT 
Culkin
Culkin Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum

Famous duo Macaulay Culkin and recent Oscar-winning brother Kieran are both estranged from their father Kit—and the older Home Alone star hasn’t spoken with him in 30 years. Although the real-life brothers portrayed family chaos in the classic holiday hit, their childhood reality was even worse and the duo and their six siblings have all cut off their dad. Former child star Culkin, now 44, revealed the tragic dysfunction in the Sunday episode of podcast Sibling Revelry With Kate Hudson And Oliver Hudson and recounted early memories of physical and mental abuse. The now-retired actor shot to stardom in 1990 at only 10. He said his own father, who was once a stage actor, had “resentment,” hatred, and jealously towards him for his fame. “I think he hated me a little bit for that, and so I think that’s why he was a little bit harsh with me,” Culkin revealed. Five years later, as his net worth continued to climb, his parents split up and forced him through a traumatic custody battle. Only after did Culkin realize he was worth $50 million, and he later removed his parents’ names from his trust. He now refuses to take after his father’s “narcissistic” and “abusive” behavior while raising his two children with fiancée Brenda Song.

Read it at Daily Mail

8
‘NYPD Blue’ Star Kim Delaney Accused of Trying to Hit Husband With Car
BLACK & BLUE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 04.01.25 5:04PM EDT 
Published 04.01.25 12:16PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 09: Actress Kim Delaney attends the "Irene by Greg Lavoi's" Autumn/Winter 2013 Fashion Show at Raleigh Studios on March 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 09: Actress Kim Delaney attends the "Irene by Greg Lavoi's" Autumn/Winter 2013 Fashion Show at Raleigh Studios on March 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

NYPD Blue star Kim Delaney tried to hit her husband with a car before the pair of them were arrested for domestic assault on Saturday, TMZ reports. Delaney and her husband James Morgan were reportedly “fighting for days” before the police finally got involved, after a heated argument on Friday night “turned physical,” police sources told the outlet. Morgan left their home following the dispute, and upon returning the following morning was allegedly attacked by Delaney in her car. Although the allegations have not yet been proven, Morgan claims to have video footage of the incident on his phone, and police arrested both husband and wife following a conversation with Delaney. The actress is now facing a felony assault charge, while Morgan has been charged with misdemeanor domestic violence linked to the dispute on Friday night. Both are set to appear in court on Tuesday. Delaney was previously sued by a motorcyclist in 2024 who alleged she rammed into him with her car at a red light.

Read it at TMZ

9
Liza Minnelli to Be Honored in Season Finale of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
THAT’S LIZA WITH A ‘Z’
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 04.01.25 4:42PM EDT 
Liza Minnelli attends a press conference ahead of her tour 'Liza's at the Palace' at the Sydney Opera House on October 13, 2009 in Sydney, Australia.
Liza Minnelli attends a press conference ahead of her tour 'Liza's at the Palace' at the Sydney Opera House on October 13, 2009 in Sydney, Australia. Mike Flokis/WireImage

At long last, Liza Minnelli is finally making it on RuPaul’s Drag Race. The LGBT icon will be appearing on the season 17 finale of Drag Race to be awarded the show’s esteemed Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award on April 18. The accolade recognizes individuals who have influenced the world of drag and the queer community. Its past recipients include fashion designer Bob Mackie and actress Cassandra Peterson, also known as Elvira. While this is Minnelli’s first appearance on Drag Race, she has been honored on the show before through performances. Season 17 of Drag Race currently sees five queens—Jewels Sparkles, Lexi Love, Onya Nurve, Sam Star, and Suzie Toot—remaining in the competition with two more episodes left before the decisive finale. Meanwhile, Minnelli has also been having a big week with the release of her documentary, Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, releasing on PBS Tuesday.

Read it at Variety

10
Tiger Woods Plays April Fool’s Day Joke About Injury Comeback
GOTCHA
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.01.25 4:01PM EDT 
Tiger Woods laughs on the golf course.
Ben Jared/Getty Images

Tiger Woods shocked fans by announcing Tuesday that he had made a miraculous recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon—only to reveal minutes later that it was an April Fool’s Day joke. “I can’t believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week! Can’t wait! See y’all on the course,” Woods, 49, wrote on X Tuesday morning. But six minutes later, the golf icon shattered the illusion by replying to his own post: “P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess.” Woods underwent minimally invasive surgery in early March after rupturing his Achilles tendon while preparing for the Masters Tournament that is set to begin next week. Woods, who has not competed in an official tournament since last year’s British Open, did not provide a timeline for his recovery, though it typically takes 4 to 6 months to return to normal activity according to the Hospital for Special Surgery. In the weeks since, it has been revealed that Woods—a long time golfing buddy of President Donald Trump—has been secretly dating Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife. The president said he was “happy for both” when asked about Woods dating his former daughter-in-law.

