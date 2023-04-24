Morgan Wallen Ripped for Canceling Show FIVE Minutes Before Start Time
‘PITIFUL’
Fans in Oxford, Mississippi, were left furious on Sunday night when country star Morgan Wallen decided it was “Quittin’ Time” just minutes before his show was supposed to begin. About 60,000 fans were in their seats at Ole Miss’ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium when a message suddenly appeared on the screen above the stage, according to Page Six. “Ladies & gentlemen, unfortunately Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight – therefore tonight’s show has been cancelled,” it said, simply adding that “refunds for tonights [sic] event will be available at point of purchase.” Fans were quick to express their frustration on Twitter, with one user writing, “You don’t cancel a show 5 minutes before showtime. Period. If he was sick or had no voice he knew it much sooner than that. Pitiful.” Another may have summed up how everyone felt when he tweeted, “COMPLETE BULLS–T!!!”