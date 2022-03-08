CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
All Is Forgiven: Morgan Wallen Wins ACM Album of the Year After Scandal
WHAT VIDEO?
Read it at People
What a difference a year makes. After being banned from the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2021 for shouting the N-word in a video, Morgan Wallen managed to take home Album of the Year on Monday night. Academy voters were apparently unmoved by last year’s scandal in selecting “Dangerous: The Double Album,” which was released just weeks before the video’s release sent the country star into a tailspin. A grinning Wallen accepted the award before an adoring crowd in Las Vegas, saying he wanted to “thank my good lord and savior Jesus Christ, my family, my friends, my team in Nashville, country radio and everyone who has shown me grace along the way.”