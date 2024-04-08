Morgan Wallen’s Ex: His Arrest Had Nothing to Do With Me

Country music star Morgan Wallen made headlines on Sunday when he was arrested for three felony counts of reckless endangerment after throwing a chair off the rooftop of a Nashville bar. Since then, sources have speculated about what caused his outburst, with some unnamed insiders telling the Daily Mail that Wallen was set off by the news that his ex-fiancée, KT Smith, had eloped with her new beau. The sources insisted, “KT’s marriage to Luke [Scornavacco] last week just crushed him.”

But when reached by The Daily Beast on Monday, Smith denied that the outburst from her ex—with whom she shares a 3-year-old son—had anything to do with her.

“Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline,” she told The Daily Beast, “I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement.”

She added: “I cannot speak on Morgan’s behalf, but I do pray the very best for him. Praying that this was just a slip up and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior.”

Smith and Scornavacco eloped on April 3, just five days after announcing their engagement. She’d captioned her proposal post with, “why save the good things for later.”

Smith was previously engaged to Wallen, whom she dated on and off from December 2016 to November 2019. Their son, Indigo, was born in July 2020.

Meanwhile, Wallen was released early Monday morning on a $15,250 bond after spending nearly two hours in jail, according to USA Today. When reached for comment by The Daily Beast on Monday, Wallen’s reps pointed to the statement shared by the singer’s attorney, Worrick Robinson, on Sunday night.

“At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities,” the statement read.