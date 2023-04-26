Morgan Wallen’s Team Denies Country Star Was Too Drunk to Perform
DAMAGE CONTROL
After Morgan Wallen’s no-show at a Mississippi concert left 60,000 fans fuming, his team is attempting to put the kibosh on rumors that the country singer was too drunk to perform, according to Fox News. In response to a viral TikTok in which a security guard at Ole Miss’ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium claimed Wallen was so intoxicated that he had to be picked up in an ambulance, Big Loud CEO Seth England released a statement from the security firm in charge of the event: “A hired employee of BEST Crowd Management made false claims as it related to last night’s Morgan Wallen concert and we do not stand behind the detail in his statement. Please refer to Morgan’s social media pages for details.” In a statement released on social media after the aborted show, Wallen had blamed his pipes for the disappointment, telling his followers, “I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing.”