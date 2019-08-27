CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    TRIGGER WARNING

    Mormons Explicitly Ban Guns From Church Property

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    George Frey/Getty

    The Mormon Church is banning guns from services. The Associated Press reports that church policy previously declared that it was inappropriate to have firearms on church grounds; now it explicitly bars everyone except law enforcement officers from carrying lethal weapons. “Churches are dedicated for the worship of God and as havens from the cares and concerns of the world,” the policy says, according to the AP. The revision follows a fatal shooting in a Nevada Mormon church in 2018 and a new Texas law that allows worshippers to carry weapons at religious services.

    Read it at AP