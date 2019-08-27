CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
TRIGGER WARNING
Mormons Explicitly Ban Guns From Church Property
Read it at AP
The Mormon Church is banning guns from services. The Associated Press reports that church policy previously declared that it was inappropriate to have firearms on church grounds; now it explicitly bars everyone except law enforcement officers from carrying lethal weapons. “Churches are dedicated for the worship of God and as havens from the cares and concerns of the world,” the policy says, according to the AP. The revision follows a fatal shooting in a Nevada Mormon church in 2018 and a new Texas law that allows worshippers to carry weapons at religious services.