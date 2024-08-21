‘Morning Joe’ Airs Hilarious Comparison of DNC ‘Party’ With RNC Snoozefest

Morning Joe on Wednesday opened with a video showing the difference between the jubilant atmosphere at the Democratic National Convention the night before and the more somber tone at the Republican National Convention last month.

The supercut showed attendees at the Democratic event in Chicago cheering and dancing to loud music in stark contrast to those at the GOP’s convention, who politely clap in a quiet hall. MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski summed up the contrast as: “A tale of two roll calls.”

“The Democratic National Convention turned… what is usually a lifeless event into a party as delegates pledged support for Vice President Harris,” Brzezinski said. “A DJ played chart-topping tracks to represent each state and territory.”

“When Georgia was called, Atlanta’s own award-winning rapper Lil Jon performed his hit songs and when Harris’ home state of California cast the final vote for her, it was timed perfectly with Harris walking on stage in Milwaukee at a rally with about 15,000 people there,” she continued. “The vice president then addressed the two packed arenas at the same time.”

The show then aired footage of Harris’ speech. “This is a people-powered campaign and together, we will chart a new way forward,” Harris said to rapturous applause.

“Wow,” co-host Joe Scarborough said in response. “Just wow.” Addressing co-host Willie Geist, Scarborough added: “Willie, I mean, talk about a show of force, a show of power.”

“That was impressive,” Scarborough said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like that before. I mean, 15,000 in Milwaukee—just packed—and then, you know, in Chicago also at the convention. Wow, that was crazy.”

“Yeah, 20,000 in Chicago, 15,000 in Milwaukee,” Geist replied. “Perfect stagecraft as well. By the way—when Lil Jon is doing your roll call for the state of Georgia you’re doing something right. And let’s not forget, Lil Jon [was] a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice season 11, who has turned his back on Donald Trump.”

Lil Jon also appeared in the show’s 13th season—when the rapper claims Trump referred to him by a racial slur. Trump later denied using the term and also claimed not to know who Lil Jon was, despite their television work together.