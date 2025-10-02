‘Morning Joe’ Blasts Co-Host Wife in Heated Shutdown Debate

Joe Scarborough screamed at his co-host and wife, Mika Brzezinski, during a debate over the Democrats’ role in the government shutdown.

In a panel discussion during MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Wednesday, Scarborough interjected as Brzezinski said, “We’re blaming the Democrats for this. What exactly are the Democrats supposed to do?”

“They’re supposed to fight back!” Scarborough shouted as the split screen showed the Morning Joe co-hosts, who have been married since 2018.

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski have been married since 2018.

“Yes? And lie as well? What exactly?” Brzezinski replied as Scarborough continued to talk over her.

“No! No!” shouted Scarborough, a former Republican representative for Florida’s 1st District.

“Bill Clinton just completely abused and used Republicans in every government shutdown. I know I was there—he was smart enough politically to do it,” Scarborough said.

The U.S. government shutdown began on Wednesday, with Democrats and Republicans trading blame over who is responsible.

The official White House website currently states: “Democrats Have Shut Down the Government.”

The 1995–96 government shutdown under President Clinton ended with Republicans being blamed by the public and their congressional unity breaking down, ultimately forcing them to accept Clinton’s budget proposal.

“We’re not blaming Democrats for Republicans’ lies, we’re saying the Democrats at some point have to figure out how to answer those lies, and that’s not whining,” Scarborough said about the current shutdown while his wife listened with her arms crossed.

Earlier in the show, Scarborough complained about the “unambiguous lies” he says Republicans are spreading. Later, during his fiery debate with Brzezinski, he also took a dig at Democrats: “The whining comes from Democratic leaders who still don’t have an answer to Republican lies, even 10 years into Donald Trump’s terms.”

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer released a statement following the shutdown, saying, “Democrats remain ready to find a bipartisan path forward to reopen the government in a way that lowers costs and addresses the Republican healthcare crisis. But we need a credible partner.”