The panel on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Tuesday roundly condemned JD Vance for calling Kamala Harris trash in one of his final events of the campaign. “In two days, we’re going to take out the trash, and the trash’s name is Kamala Harris,” Vance said at an event in Atlanta on Monday. On Morning Joe, Claire McCaskill questioned why Vance would say something like that given the GOP’s need to win over women voters . “It should tell you all you need to know,” the former Missouri Democratic senator said. “This guy’s judgment is so flawed he goes from calling this guy—Trump—America’s Hitler, to calling Kamala Harris trash. Something’s wrong there. That’s really, radically wrong.” Host Joe Scarborough added that the Trump campaign’s strategy appeared to be “let’s offend as many women as possible,” while Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson asked simply: “JD Vance—what is wrong with this guy? What is wrong with this guy? He’s supposed to be smart. He wrote a book!”

Find the Daily Beast’s coverage of the 2024 election here. Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.