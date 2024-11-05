Elections

‘Morning Joe’ on Vance’s Closing Message: ‘What Is Wrong With This Guy?’

FINAL INSULT

“This guy’s judgment is so flawed.”

Dan Ladden-Hall
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ team reacted to JD Vance calling Kamala Harris “trash” in his closing message of the 2024 election.
The panel on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Tuesday roundly condemned JD Vance for calling Kamala Harris trash in one of his final events of the campaign. “In two days, we’re going to take out the trash, and the trash’s name is Kamala Harris,” Vance said at an event in Atlanta on Monday. On Morning Joe, Claire McCaskill questioned why Vance would say something like that given the GOP’s need to win over women voters. “It should tell you all you need to know,” the former Missouri Democratic senator said. “This guy’s judgment is so flawed he goes from calling this guy—Trump—America’s Hitler, to calling Kamala Harris trash. Something’s wrong there. That’s really, radically wrong.” Host Joe Scarborough added that the Trump campaign’s strategy appeared to be “let’s offend as many women as possible,” while Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson asked simply: “JD Vance—what is wrong with this guy? What is wrong with this guy? He’s supposed to be smart. He wrote a book!”

