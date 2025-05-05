‘Morning Joe’ Forced to Walk Back Kash Patel Nightclub Claims
A Morning Joe guest made a wild claim that FBI Director Kash Patel spent more time at nightclubs than doing his actual job—but it appears the claim may not be true. MSNBC contributor and former FBI assistant director Frank Figliuzzi claimed on Friday he had heard Patel has “been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of the Hoover Building,” referring to the FBI’s J. Edgar Hoover headquarters. But on Monday, the show ultimately walked back the claim. “Let’s circle back to a segment from Friday’s show. Frank Figliuzzi was on that morning during this hour, discussing the work of administration officials,” co-host Jonathan Lemire said. “At the end of that segment, Figliuzzi said that FBI director Kash Patel has reportedly been more visible at nightclubs than at his office at FBI headquarters. This was a misstatement. We have not verified that claim.” Figliuzzi has not addressed the comments on his Bluesky account.