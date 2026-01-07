MS NOW Host Loses It at Billionaire Trump’s ‘Madness’ in Curse-Filled Rant

The host of Morning Joe has launched an expletive-laden tirade, tearing into Donald Trump over the aging president’s increasingly credible threats of invading Greenland.

“It’s insanity!” Joe Scarborough raged on Wednesday’s broadcast of Morning Joe. “The White House yesterday saying that invading Greenland has always been an option…. No! It’s not an option, unless you are absolutely insane!”

The network mainstay further widened the blame for the president’s growing belligerence to members of Trump’s wealthy inner circle, warning that any push for greater aggression on the world stage would only serve to weaken U.S. standing in the longer run.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened Greenland since assuming office for the second time last January. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“These billionaires running around saying stupid s--t like this, these are the same billionaires that are billionaires because of the world order that we created in this country post-1945,” Scarborough fumed.

“Let me say this again for idiots out there that say, ‘Oh, well, America’s been suckers’,” he went on. “No! Everything we’ve set up, the world order that we set up starting in 1947 led to the American century, led to American dominance, led to America’s military by and far being the strongest military in the history of mankind, led us to be the most powerful country when it comes to soft power, led us to become the most powerful economic machine in history, in world history!”

The president's escalating rhetoric of aggression against a NATO ally follows last weekend's capture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Trump has consistently threatened Greenland—a sparsely populated territory of NATO ally Denmark, rich in natural resources—since the start of his second stint in the Oval Office, repeatedly refusing to rule out the possibility of military intervention.

After a disastrously unsuccessful campaign to secure himself the Nobel Peace Prize last year, largely by touting a highly contested and often-shifting number of conflicts he’s supposedly solved around the world, the 79-year old MAGA leader has lately proven himself increasingly disposed to shockingly ostentatious displays of military might against friend and foe alike.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration launched a daring capture of a sanctioned oil tanker that had otherwise been accompanied by Russian naval assets. Sec_Noem./X

Over the weekend, his administration launched a stunning invasion of Venezuela to capture despot Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, who have both now been extradited to New York, where they face charges of narcoterrorism described by legal experts as flimsy at best.

That lightning attack, decried by critics as an all-out assault against the rules-based international order, followed after Trump marked Christmas Day with a spate of airstrikes against Islamic extremist insurgents in Nigeria, a key U.S. ally.

Since capturing Maduro, Trump and his supporters have threatened further action against Colombia and Panama, both also U.S. allies, as well as sending military forces out into the Atlantic to capture a sanctioned oil tanker that was otherwise being escorted by a Russian submarine.

His warnings of a possible operation against Greenland, however, have raised the greatest concern, given the territory’s vicarious status as a NATO ally.

Throughout NATO’s 76-year history, no member has ever attacked another. That’s largely because it was set up specifically as a security alliance predicated on a guarantee of mutual defense to ensure members did not come under attack, albeit from non-member states.

“Venezuela, I understand militarily, you can talk about that,” Scarborough reflected on Wednesday. “But GREENLAND?! That shatters the international order that has benefited the United States time and time again. It’s madness.”