Morning Joe Loses It Over Trump’s ‘Dumber and Dumber’ Revenge Plots

Joe Scarborough shredded the president for making his administration look like “fools” by “investigating the investigators” time and again.

The host of MSNBC’s flagship morning show has torn into President Donald Trump for threatening yet more legal proceedings against his political enemies.

“They’ve already done these investigations, and every time they do them they just make themselves look dumber and dumber and dumber!” Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough lamented Monday.

“How long before somebody in the Republican Party goes to the White House and says, ‘you’re killing us here, this is going to destroy us in mid-terms!’” he went on. “‘We’re actually politicizing the Justice Department even more than those we accused of [politicizing] the Justice Department!’”

Donald Trump attends the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course
President Trump has embarked on a rapidly accelerating campaign of vengeance against his political enemies. Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

As of last week, the Trump DOJ has brought criminal charges against former FBI director James Comey for supposedly lying to a Senate committee in 2020 about media leaks from inside the bureau regarding investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Now, the president is increasingly touting the possibility of further legal action against Comey’s successor Christopher Wray, whom Trump himself appointed in 2017. His fury appears to be linked to his repeated claims that the FBI orchestrated the “hoax” Capitol Riots on Jan. 6 by embedding agents as “agitators and insurrectionists” in the crowds.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Author James Comey, former FBI Director, speaks at the Barnes & Noble Upper West Side on May 19, 2025 in New York City. Comey sat with Esposito to discuss his career and new book "FDR DRIVE," the third of a series of fictional crime novels featuring attorney Nora Carleton. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
The Justice Department filed charges against former FBI director James Comey last week over allegations he supposedly lied to the Senate about leaks from inside the bureau concerning investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Those allegations have been widely debunked, most recently by Trump’s current FBI director, Kash Patel, who clarified that agents became involved in crowd control on the day only “after” the riot was declared by the Metropolitan Police in D.C.

Scarborough noted during his Monday morning outburst that Trump and his supporters have repeatedly attempted in the past to prove that a variety of allegations against him are “hoaxes” invented by his political opponents in Washington.

FBI Director Christopher Wray delivers opening remarks at a meeting of the Justice Department's Election Threats Task Force in Washington D.C., United States on September 4, 2024.
Trump is now threatening further action against Comey's successor, Christopher Wray, for supposedly planting "insurrectionists" in the crowds outside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Specifically, Scarborough mentioned Special Counsel John Durham’s probe into the Russian interference allegations, which concluded in 2023 there was no evidence of a coordinated conspiracy by the FBI or the intelligence community against Trump, and House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer’s failed attempts to tie President Joe Biden to allegations of foreign influence peddling.

“Donald Trump had [former U.S. Attorney General William] Barr send John Durham all over the world, and make himself look like a fool, being an investigator investigating the investigators!” the host raged. “It’s the same thing when Comer did his investigation on Capitol Hill, trying to investigate the Biden crime family—he humiliated himself so much that Republicans said, ‘Please, stop!’”

