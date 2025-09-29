Morning Joe Loses It Over Trump’s ‘Dumber and Dumber’ Revenge Plots

The host of MSNBC’s flagship morning show has torn into President Donald Trump for threatening yet more legal proceedings against his political enemies.

“They’ve already done these investigations, and every time they do them they just make themselves look dumber and dumber and dumber!” Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough lamented Monday.

“How long before somebody in the Republican Party goes to the White House and says, ‘you’re killing us here, this is going to destroy us in mid-terms!’” he went on. “‘We’re actually politicizing the Justice Department even more than those we accused of [politicizing] the Justice Department!’”

President Trump has embarked on a rapidly accelerating campaign of vengeance against his political enemies. Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

As of last week, the Trump DOJ has brought criminal charges against former FBI director James Comey for supposedly lying to a Senate committee in 2020 about media leaks from inside the bureau regarding investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Now, the president is increasingly touting the possibility of further legal action against Comey’s successor Christopher Wray, whom Trump himself appointed in 2017. His fury appears to be linked to his repeated claims that the FBI orchestrated the “hoax” Capitol Riots on Jan. 6 by embedding agents as “agitators and insurrectionists” in the crowds.

The Justice Department filed charges against former FBI director James Comey last week over allegations he supposedly lied to the Senate about leaks from inside the bureau concerning investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Those allegations have been widely debunked, most recently by Trump’s current FBI director, Kash Patel, who clarified that agents became involved in crowd control on the day only “after” the riot was declared by the Metropolitan Police in D.C.

Scarborough noted during his Monday morning outburst that Trump and his supporters have repeatedly attempted in the past to prove that a variety of allegations against him are “hoaxes” invented by his political opponents in Washington.

Trump is now threatening further action against Comey's successor, Christopher Wray, for supposedly planting "insurrectionists" in the crowds outside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Specifically, Scarborough mentioned Special Counsel John Durham’s probe into the Russian interference allegations, which concluded in 2023 there was no evidence of a coordinated conspiracy by the FBI or the intelligence community against Trump, and House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer’s failed attempts to tie President Joe Biden to allegations of foreign influence peddling.