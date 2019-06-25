Mika Brzezinski to Trump: If E. Jean Carroll ‘Not Your Type,’ Who Would You Rape?

When the subject of the latest rape allegation against Donald Trump came up on Morning Joe on Tuesday, co-host Mika Brzezinski spoke directly the president and those Republicans in Congress who “will not say anything to defy him.”

Beyond having a president who “ proved himself with his words to be a national security risk,” Brzezinski began, “now he has said, when accused of rape, that this is not the woman he would rape. I want to know why you can go back to your constituents and say that you support this man. And why you would put your political future on the line for this man.”

The MSNBC host was referring to comments Trump made in response to the decades-old accusation, which appears in author E. Jean Carroll’s new memoir. “I’ll say it with great respect: No. 1, she’s not my type,” the president said. “No. 2, it never happened. It never happened, OK?”

“I need to know why all of you are so weak and so spineless that you would actually stand up for a man who says this is not the woman I would rape, she’s not my type, meaning he would rape another woman,” Brzezinski continued. “You explain to me why that’s OK and why you go on every day looking in the mirror and doing your job and thinking this is the president you should support.”

Joe Scarborough, meanwhile, did not see anything changing for Trump because his sexual misconduct is “baked into the cake.”

“All of the evangelical Christians, all these Christians, they know, it’s all out there. It’s not fake news,” he said. “Donald Trump has spoken in a way that all these evangelical Christians have been teaching their children from the time they were five not to speak and how not to act.”

“So it was all on the table. They didn’t care after Access Hollywood,” Scarborough said, referring to Trump’s own admission about sexual assault. “So the question is, why would they care now? Even after the rape allegation.”