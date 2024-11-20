Media

‘Morning Joe’ Ratings Fall After Trump Meeting Announcement

TURNED OFF

Nielsen data showed a drop in viewers after the 6 a.m. hour.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Morning Joe
Screenshot/MSNBC

After the co-anchors of MSNBC’s Morning Joe announced Monday that they had met with president-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago the previous Friday as part of what they dubbed a “new approach” for covering him, many viewers of the program turned their focus elsewhere, according to Nielsen data.

The numbers, obtained by Mediaite, show that after Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski broke the news shortly after 6 a.m., 38 percent of those in the 25-54 demographic had stopped watching by the next hour.

‘Morning Joe’ Makes Nice With Trump After Years as EnemiesSTARTING OVER
Dan Ladden-Hall
MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski say they met with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Given the show’s early morning time slot, viewership typically rises from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. President Joe Biden has been known to tune in regularly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The anchors' decision to see Trump was widely criticized. The show has since turned off comments on their posts on X, and hasn’t posted clips of the show either Monday or Tuesday.

A source close to the show told the Daily Beast that the meeting with Trump was “f---ing worth it“ because it may help keep him from constantly bashing the press, which he has called the ”enemy of the people."

In an interview Monday with Fox News, Trump said it was “very important, if not vital, to have a free, fair and open media or press.”

William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsMusk’s ‘Massive Blow-Up’ With Trump Aide Rocks Mar-a-Lago
Josh Fiallo
politicsMarjorie Taylor Greene: GOP Covered Up ‘Sexual Harassment and Assault’ Claims
Sean Craig,
Josh Fiallo
politicsRussia Hit by U.S. Missiles Right Before Putin’s Nuke Warning
Dan Ladden-Hall
politicsMatt Gaetz Used his ‘Adopted’ Son Nestor’s PayPal to Buy Sex: Women’s Lawyer
William Vaillancourt
worldPutin’s Pals Are Freaking Out About Biden’s Bombshell Missile Move
Julia Davis