‘Morning Joe’ Roasts Network’s New Name After Praising It Days Ago

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough roasted MSNBC’s new name, just days after applauding it.

Scarborough, whose morning show airs on the network now known as MS NOW, mocked the new name Tuesday morning, comparing it to Jeb Bush’s doomed presidential 2016 campaign branding.

“Look at the excitement, it’s like Jeb! MS NOW!" he declared as he pointed to his wife and co-host Mika Brzezinski’s studio mug, where she jokingly scribbled out “NBC” and wrote “Now!”

Scarborough had made similar tweaks to his mug, enthusiastically showing it off to the camera. “And for all of our guests this morning, we’re going to be giving you the new branded Morning Joe MS Now cup,” he joked.

Republican Presidential candidate Jeb Bush speaks at a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, in 2016, with his campaign branding seen in the background. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

“This is high-class rebranding, they said ‘Joe, pull out all the stops,’” he quipped, raising his cup.

After Mika said she was “excited” by the rebrand, Scarborough fell in line and added: “It’s actually a good name.”

Just last week, Scarborough had crowed about the brilliance of the rebrand. “This shows we’re independent,” he claimed at the top of the show, “We’re moving in a direction beyond corporate media.”

The new logo for MSNBC has invited widespread mockery from across the media and political spectrum. SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin agreed, gushing, “I’ve always thought about this network, and CNBC, and USA, and actually all of those assets, as insurgent networks. This is an insurgent network. And I love the idea, to be honest with you!”

Fellow MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, however, said she was confused by the change, which was announced amid the network’s separation from NBCUniversal.

“I will admit to having no idea how to pronounce ‘MS NOW’ (and I’m still not all that sure about pronouncing ‘Versant,’ either),” Maddow told Variety of the change and MSNBC’s new parent company Versant.

Donald Trump mocked the rebrand in a post on Truth Social. Truth Social

President Trump was less diplomatic in his response. “MSNBC is doing so poorly in the ratings that they are looking to change their name in order to get away from the stench of their fake news product,” Trump wrote in a late-night tirade on Truth Social last week.

“So much fun to watch their weak and ineffective owner, ‘Concast,’ headed by dopey Brian Roberts, hopelessly and aimlessly flailing in the wind in an attempt to disassociate itself from the garbage that they created!”