‘Morning Joe’ Rolls Bonkers Supercut of Trump’s Arizona Rally

MSNBC’s Morning Joe opened Friday with a montage of some of the wild moments from Donald Trump’s first rally since his debate with Kamala Harris.

The compilation used a section from Tuesday’s debate in which the vice president invited viewers to go to one of Trump’s rallies, saying such events are “a really interesting thing to watch.” Harris said during the ABC News head-to-head that attendees would hear Trump talking about Hannibal Lecter and see people leaving out of boredom, but they wouldn’t hear Trump “talk about your needs, your dreams, and your desires.”

The Morning Joe supercut interspersed Harris’ words with clips from Trump’s rally in Tucson, Arizona. The footage showed him dancing to “YMCA,” imitating a female weightlifter (an act which he says his wife, Melania Trump, “hates” because it’s “so unpresidential”), and doubling down on his baseless claims of Haitians eating cats, dogs, and other animals in Springfield, Ohio which he pushed during the debate itself.

“They’re taking the geese!” the Republican nominee told his supporters at the rally. “You know where the geese are, in the park, in the lake. And even walking off with their pets. My dog’s been taken!”

The montage also included Trump’s grumbling about David Muir one of the ABC News debate moderators who Trump is now accusing of having been biased against him and “not legit” as a reporter. “I’m not gonna watch him,” Trump said at the rally. “And his hair’s not as good as it used to be, you know?”

“Yeah…” Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski said in response to the supercut. She then asked if Trump should “really want to be talking about hair” before discussing his declaration that he doesn’t want to do another debate with Harris.

“It seems to me they could have waited a week or two,” Brzezinski said. “But he must have been so traumatized by being so badly beaten that he just wanted to get it out of his mind that he would ever have to be on stage again with Kamala Harris.”

“Yeah I mean he objectively got blown out of the room at that debate three nights ago,” Willie Geist replied. “He knows that. His advisers know that. Republicans who support him generally have said that on television—Fox News hosts are saying that. He knows he got creamed, and so now he’s framing it as ‘the debate was unfair to me, the moderators were too mean, I’m not gonna do that again.’”

Trump claimed at his rally that Harris was only asking for another because she lost their first.

“When a prize fighter loses a fight—you’ve seen a lot of fights, right? The first words out of that fighter’s mouth is: ‘I wanna rematch!’” Trump said. “That’s what she said—I wanna rematch. Polls clearly show that I won the debate against comrade Kamala Harris.”

His analysis was contradicted by multiple polls taken after the debate. After Trump posted on his Truth Social account that there “WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE,” Harris campaign chairman David Plouffe publicly called Trump “chicken man.”