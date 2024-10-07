‘Morning Joe’ Tells Viewers Trump Is ‘Preparing for Civil War’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Monday claimed Donald Trump and his family are now “preparing for civil war.”

Scarborough made the alarming assertion on Morning Joe after reacting to a compilation of footage from the former president’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania over the weekend. Trump told attendees at the rally—which took place at the site where a would-be assassin tried to kill him in July—that his political opponents have stopped at nothing to try and prevent him from returning to the White House.

“Those who want to stop us from achieving this future have slandered me, impeached me, indicted me, tried to throw me off the ballot,” Trump said at the rally Saturday. “And who knows? Maybe even tried to kill me.”

The montage also included footage of his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, saying “they” tried to “silence,” “bankrupt,” and “jail” Trump. “And with all the hatred they have spewed at President Trump, it was only a matter of time before somebody tried to kill him.”

“They tried to kill him,” Eric Trump says in the supercut. “And it’s because the Democratic Party—they can’t do anything right.” His wife, Lara Trump, separately told the crowd they are no longer engaged in a “fight between Republican versus Democrat, left versus right,” but rather “good versus evil.”

Reacting to the rhetoric, Scarborough initially stammered as he seemingly struggled to find the right words to summarize what he’d just seen.

“The level of un-American activity that you just saw is stunning. That is un-American,” Scarborough said. “They know they’re lying. Donald Trump knows that’s a lie,” he continued, apparently referring to the implication that Democrats were responsible for the attempts on Trump’s life.

The MSNBC host added that Trump “will tell you that the Secret Service, he thought, did the best job they could do” in protecting him.

“The fact that JD Vance and Trump’s family would out and out say what they said takes the threat of violence… beyond where it was even leading up to January the sixth” in 2021, Scarborough said, referring to the Capitol riot. “This is an increasingly desperate person, an increasingly desperate family, who’s preparing for civil war. They just are. Talking about how they’re trying to kill him, Democrats are trying to kill him.”

He added that he’d watched part of Trump’s speech and found the number of lies “remarkable.”

“Even on policy, he’d just make up things and just throw it out there,” Scarborough said. “I’d be shocked if the audience was really that stupid to believe the crazy lies that he was throwing out there. But he does it so much.”

He went on to slam Republicans who refuse to say that Trump lost the 2020 election and those who are now misleading the public about the federal response to Hurricane Helene.

“Donald Trump, JD Vance, Eric Trump, everyone else in the Republican Party, entire news channels out and out lying about what’s going on on the ground there,” Scarborough said. “Talking about civil war. It’s staggering.”