‘Morning Joe’ Sends Trump Into Meltdown Mode

President Donald Trump appears to have strayed from Fox News just long enough Wednesday morning to catch a segment of MSNBC’s Morning Joe — triggering a full-blown Truth Social tirade.

During the broadcast, MSNBC anchor Jonathan Lemire said one of Trump’s former national security advisers, John Bolton, told him that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “already won” ahead of the upcoming summit between the two leaders in Alaska on Friday.

“I spoke to one of Trump’s former national security advisers, John Bolton, who says Putin’s already won,” Lemire told co-anchor Willie Geist.

“Just getting this meeting at all is such a victory for Putin—to be readmitted into the sort of international community that he’s getting a one-on-one summit with the President of the United States.”

Lemire noted that such summits typically take “weeks, if not months” of preparation, yet this meeting appeared hastily arranged in a matter of days.

“There is concern that Trump, even if he doesn’t strike a deal, that he might come out of there as he’s done in the past when he’s either met with Putin or even spoken to Putin, he often comes out with a pretty pro-Russia vantage point for a while,” he added.

Trump, already fuming over what he’s called “unfair” media coverage of the summit, fired back less than 30 minutes later in a caps-filled rant on Truth Social:

(Truth Social screenshot) Truth Social

“Very unfair media is at work on my meeting with Putin,” he began. “Constantly quoting fired losers and really dumb people like John Bolton, who just said that, even though the meeting is on American soil.”

The president rambled on, writing: “‘Putin has already won.’ What’s that all about? We are winning on EVERYTHING. The Fake News is working overtime (No tax on overtime!). If I got Moscow and Leningrad free, as part of the deal with Russia, the Fake News would say that I made a bad deal! But now they’ve been caught. Look at all of the real news that’s coming out about their CORRUPTION. They are sick and dishonest people, who probably hate our Country. But it doesn’t matter because we are winning on everything!!! MAGA.”

While Trump has long favored conservative networks like Fox, Morning Joe is reportedly one of his favorite shows to hate-watch.