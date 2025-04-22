‘Morning Joe’ Tells Musk to Get Out of DOGE as Tesla Gets ‘Pounded’

Joe Scarborough mocked Elon Musk ahead of what is expected to be a disastrous earnings report for Tesla today, telling the billionaire “it’s time to head back to your day job.”

Musk is believed to be on the verge of quitting politics and refocusing efforts on his flailing car company as analysts suggest the electric vehicle manufacturer is currently facing a “code red” moment.

“I’m not giving Elon Musk advice, but the last thing this guy needs to do right now when he’s getting pounded is… What, he lost 100, $150 billion?” Scarborough said on Tuesday’s edition of Morning Joe. “I think it is time to go back to your day job. I mean, he’s getting pounded. Tesla is getting routed.”

Tesla has found itself increasingly isolated on the global market in recent months as Musk’s alignment with far-right politics has seen sales figures plummet in Europe, Canada and blue states such as California. Meanwhile, increased competition in the EV market from China has eaten into Tesla’s market dominance, while unfulfilled promises over self-driving cars and a much-vaunted Robotaxi fleet has damaged investor confidence in the brand.

“Even more damning—He’s getting lapped,” Scarborough added. “The cars are better in China. They’re cheaper in China. Tesla can’t compete in China; That and California, two of his biggest markets.”

Guest panelist and Atlantic journalist Jonathan Lemire agreed with the Morning Joe host. “Yeah, the trade war with China certainly doesn’t help there. And let’s note again, there’s been no conversation, zero, between the United States and Chinese negotiators on any kind of trade deal.”

Lemire cited the reputational damage Tesla has suffered in blue enclaves such as California and New York City, which have seen vehicles vandalized and even set aflame since the election, with both Tesla owners and protesters alike marking the cars with bumper stickers which seek to shame and distance themselves from Musk’s toxicity.

“That’s why we have seen the company’s fortunes really suffer here of late,” said Lemire. “And there’s certainly a widespread belief that Musk will start to wind down, maybe rapidly, his time with the administration in order to try to pilot and right the ship with Tesla. But he’s got a lot of obstacles, self-created obstacles in front of him.”

Musk’s tenure as a “special government employee” expires in May, prompting widespread speculation the billionaire will use the moment to step back from running the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and retreat to a more behind-the-scenes role.

Hannah McKay/REUTERS

A recent report from the Washington Post suggests that Musk is also starting to feel the pressure from what he considers to be “a slew of nasty and unethical attacks from the political left,” as well a frosty reception from White House staffers and members of the Cabinet who are said to be “deeply annoyed” by his “irritating” behavior.

Dan Ives, an analyst for Wedbush Securities, told CNN on Monday that “Musk needs to leave the government, take a major step back on DOGE, and get back to being CEO of Tesla full-time.”

“It’s turned into a nightmare for Tesla and for investors,” he added. “The tariffs, the DOGE controversies, the brand damage—it’s been a perfect storm.”

Tesla will release its first-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday afternoon.