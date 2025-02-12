Media

‘Morning Joe’ Unmasks Trump’s Newest Smokescreen: ‘This Is Insane!’

GAZA GASLIGHTING

Host Joe Scarborough thinks President Donald Trump is using his Gaza comments to distract the public from something else.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

MSNBC / Morning Joe
MSNBC / Morning Joe
Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Humiliated in the ‘Most Powerless Image Ever’ of a U.S. President: O’Donnell
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsKremlin Embarrasses Trump With Truth About U.S. Teacher Marc Fogel’s Release
Liam Archacki
OpinionPutin’s Crazy Carve-Up Could Give Trump Greenland and Canada
David Gardner
CongressDem Flames MTG by Showing House Elon Musk ‘D*** Pic’
Nandika Chatterjee
scoutedTherabody’s Massive Cyber Week Sale Is Full of Discounted Gift Ideas
Thomas Price