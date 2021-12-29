Restore Your Hair’s Shine and Volume With These Shampoos and Conditioners — 20% Savings Now
Rise and Shine
Winter can be hell on hair – dry air and freezing temps are a recipe for breakage. Breathe life back into damaged hair with Moroccanoil’s Liter shampoos and conditioners. Right now, you can save 20% on these hair products by using the code NICELIST when you checkout. Additionally, if you buy two or more you'll receive a travel-sized treatment oil and mini candle for free.
Rehydrate dry and unmanageable hair with this moisturizing shampoo. It’s made with argan oil, vitamins A and E, and red algae, which work together to promote healthier, shiner, and smoother hair. Use with the hydrating conditioner. It helps detangle hair, making it easier to comb and style. Plus, both of these are safe for color-treated hair.
Hydrating Shampoo
Price reflects 20% discount
Hydrating Conditioner
Price reflects 20% discount
Whether you have hair damage from coloring, chemical processing, or heat styling, this repairing shampoo and conditioner combo is here to the rescue. The shampoo uses antioxidant-rich argan oil and fatty acids to strengthen broken strands and dead ends, while the conditioner relies on keratin to restore hair health and elasticity.
Moisture Repair Shampoo
Price reflects 20% discount
Moisture Repair Conditioner
Price reflects 20% discount
