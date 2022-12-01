Morocco Advances to World Cup Round of 16 for First Time in 36 Years
UNDERDOGS
Morocco has made it through to the World Cup’s knockout stage for the first time in 36 years, beating Canada 2-1 on Thursday, just days after the team’s shock win over Belgium sparked riots in the European country. The last time Morocco made it this far was at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. Team players stormed the pitch in celebration, hoisting their coach Walid Regragui into the air while fans in the packed stadium hugged one another. “This is an incredible achievement for us. It will really unite our country,” Morocco fan Malek Alami told Al Jazeera. The team’s historic wins have cast them as underdogs, beating out some of the top ranked teams in the world. Their triumph ensured they topped Group F with seven points, with Croatia also going through to the Round of 16 with five points.