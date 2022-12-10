CHEAT SHEET
Morocco Makes History After Stunning Portugal in World Cup
Morocco stunned Portugal 1-0 and advanced to a historic semi-final in the World Cup after eliminating their favored rival—and game legend Cristiano Ronaldo. In defeating the Portuguese side, the nation becomes the first African country to reach a semi-final in the World Cup. Previously, the two teams had only met twice—once in 1986, and again in 2018, with each winning one of those encounters. The winning goal, scored by Youssef En-Nesyri, hit the back of the net in the 42nd minute of play. And despite the entry of superstar Ronaldo, who had ridden the bench for much of the tournament, Portugal couldn’t find the equalizer. They will now play France, the winner of the last World Cup, in the semi-finals.