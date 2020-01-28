College Football Coach Suspended for Saying He’d Love Dinner With Hitler
How did he think this was going to shake out? A college football coach in Michigan was suspended Monday after telling student journalists that his dream dinner guest would be Adolf Hitler. In an interview with the Grand Valley Lanthorn, Morris Berger was asked to name a historical figure that he’d love to have over for a meal. “This is probably not going to get a good review, but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler,” Berger reportedly said out loud. “It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none... How he rallied a group and a following, I want to know how he did that... Bad intentions of course, but you can’t deny he wasn’t a great leader.” Hitler beat out President John F. Kennedy and Christopher Columbus, who were Berger’s second and third choices. Grand Valley State University has opened up an investigation into the comments, according to NBC News, and said they do not reflect the school’s values.