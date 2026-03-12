Morrissey Cancels Show After City Left Him in ‘Catatonic State’

English singer Morrissey, 66, abruptly canceled his Thursday concert in Valencia, Spain, after claiming the city’s notoriously noisy Las Fallas festival left him too sleep-deprived to perform. The former frontman for The Smiths informed fans on his website that his stay at a Valencia hotel had been an “indescribable hell,” blaming the city’s bustling atmosphere for ruining any chance of rest. Morrissey said he had driven from Milan to Valencia ahead of the performance but was unable to sleep because of the noise level. According to the singer, the nonstop racket—including “loud techno singing” and “megaphone announcements” made it “impossible” for him to sleep and left him in what he described as a “catatonic state.” While the show in Valencia won’t go on, Morrissey insisted the concert was “not canceled,” arguing that “circumstances render the show impossible.” The singer is still scheduled to continue his current tour with upcoming performances in the Spanish cities of Zaragoza and Seville on March 14 and 16, respectively. The cancellation follows five earlier shows being scrapped from his Make-Up Is a Lie tour.