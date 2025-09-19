Morrissey Cancels Two Shows Amid ‘Credible Threat’ on His Life

Morrissey has cancelled two shows in New England due to a “credible threat” on his life.

The former Smiths singer’s Facebook account posted back-to-back notices Friday afternoon about a show later that night at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and another scheduled performance on Saturday in Boston.

“In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey’s life,” the first statement read. “Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and audience, tonight’s engagement at Foxwoods has been cancelled. We appreciate your understanding.”

A second post added that ticket purchases for that show and the one at MGM Music Hall in Boston would be automatically refunded.

It’s unclear if the shows’ cancellations are related to the arrest of a 26-year-old man from Ottawa, Canada, who was charged this week with allegedly threatening to kill Morrissey during his performance in the city earlier this month.

Morrissey’s agent did not immediately respond to a Daily Beast inquiry about whether there have been additional threats.

Morrissey, the former lead singer of the Smiths, is in the middle of the U.S.-Canada leg of his world tour. Eliseo Fernandez/REUTERS

According to court documents seen by the Ottawa Citizen, the alleged threatening post by Noah Castellano on Bluesky read: “Steven Patrick Morrissey when you perform at TD Place here in Ottawa next week on the evening of September 12th, 2025 at about 9pm, I will be present at the venue in the audience and I will attempt to shoot you many times and kill you with a very large gun that I own illegally.”

Castellano posted $5,000 bail and is now required to live at his father’s home in the Washington, D.C. area.

The Ottawa show proceeded as scheduled.