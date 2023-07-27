Morrissey Slams Celebrities’ Grief Over Sinead O’Connor: ‘Too Late’
GUTLESS
English musician Morrissey dragged stars paying tribute to Sinéad O’Connor now that she’s gone, saying their support for the Irish singer came “too late.” In a post to his website, Morrissey bemoaned the “cruel playpen of fame” that won O’Connor praise from certain celebs and industry honchos only after her death. “You praise her now ONLY because it is too late. You hadn’t the guts to support her when she was alive and she was looking for you,” Morrissey wrote, adding, “Music CEOs who had put on their most charming smile as they refused her for their roster are queuing-up to call her a ‘feminist icon.’” The former Smiths frontman went on to imply that—for many women in music—O’Connor’s situation is hardly unique. “Why is ANYBODY surprised that Sinead O’Connor is dead? Who cared enough to save Judy Garland, Whitney Houston, Amy Winehouse, Marilyn Monroe, Billie Holiday? Where do you go when death can be the best outcome?” he said.