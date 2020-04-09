CHEAT SHEET
Mort Drucker, Mad Magazine Cartoonist, Dies at 91
‘EXTRAORDINARY TALENT’
Read it at New York Times
Mort Drucker—a longtime Mad magazine contributor and cartoonist most known for his depictions of Hollywood figures and politicians—died on Wednesday at the age of 91, The New York Times reports. Drucker started drawing for Mad magazine in 1956, and specialized in the publication’s movie and television satires. After he joined, the magazine featured a movie satire in nearly every issue, and he drew about half or nearly 240 of them. According to the National Cartoonists Society, Drucker earned a number of accolades for his work—including the National Cartoonists Society Special Features Award. He was also inducted in the society’s hall of fame. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and three grandchildren.