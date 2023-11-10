Moschino’s Creative Director Dies Just 9 Days After His Appointment
DISBELIEF
Italian fashion designer Davide Renne, 46, died on Friday just nine days after he was appointed creative director of Moschino, the company said. “There are no words to describe the pain we are experiencing,” Massimo Ferretti, chairman of Moschino’s parent company, said in a post on the label’s Instagram. “Davide joined us only a few days ago, when a sudden illness took him from us too soon.” No further details on the “sudden illness” were provided. Before Moschino, Renne spent 20 years at Gucci, including as head of women’s wear and “right-hand man” to former creative director Alessandro Michele, The New York Times reported. He was set to show his debut collection for Moschino at Milan Fashion Week in February. “We still can’t believe what happened,” Ferretti said. “Even though he was only with us for a very short time, Davide was able to immediately make himself loved and respected. Today we are left with the responsibility of carrying on what his imagination and creativity had only envisioned.”