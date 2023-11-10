CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Moschino’s Creative Director Dies Just 9 Days After His Appointment

    DISBELIEF

    Rachel Olding

    Senior Breaking News Editor

    Moschino creative director Davide Renne, who died on November 10 at age 46.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photo by Alessio Bolzoni/Moschino

    Italian fashion designer Davide Renne, 46, died on Friday just nine days after he was appointed creative director of Moschino, the company said. “There are no words to describe the pain we are experiencing,” Massimo Ferretti, chairman of Moschino’s parent company, said in a post on the label’s Instagram. “Davide joined us only a few days ago, when a sudden illness took him from us too soon.” No further details on the “sudden illness” were provided. Before Moschino, Renne spent 20 years at Gucci, including as head of women’s wear and “right-hand man” to former creative director Alessandro Michele, The New York Times reported. He was set to show his debut collection for Moschino at Milan Fashion Week in February. “We still can’t believe what happened,” Ferretti said. “Even though he was only with us for a very short time, Davide was able to immediately make himself loved and respected. Today we are left with the responsibility of carrying on what his imagination and creativity had only envisioned.”

    Read it at The New York Times