Moscow Accuses Ukraine of Killing Russian Reporter After Firing ‘Inhuman’ Munitions
A Russian war reporter was killed on Saturday in an alleged Ukranian attack using cluster munitions, Moscow reports. The attack also wounded three other reporters who were evacuated from the battlefield. The attack was on Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhya region. Rostislav Zhuravlev, who worked for state news agency RIA, was named as the reporter who died. Now, Russian politicians have denounced cluster munitions, though the defense ministry has not been able to provide evidence that these were the weapons Ukraine had been using. The United States sent Ukraine cluster bombs earlier this month, though the nation pledged to use them only on concentrations of enemy soldiers. These weapons can rain shrapnel over a wide area, posing a massive risk to civilians, which has led to them being banned in several nations. Russian deputy speaker of the upper house of parliament Konstantin Kosachyov said that the use of these munitions were “inhuman.” Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, stated: “I wonder what U.S. public opinion thinks of their country crossing all moral red lines in futile attempt to save crumbling corrupt Kiev regime.”