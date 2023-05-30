Moscow Bombarded by Drones in ‘Worst Attack Since World War II’
NEW FRONT
Moscow came under fire from a barrage of Ukrainian drones on Tuesday, in what one politician called the worst attack on the Russian capital since World War II. Officials said eight drones had been fired at the city, although a well-connected Telegram channel put the figure at around 25. All were reportedly shot down, with only two people wounded. It was the largest coordinated attack on Moscow since Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and lawmaker Maxim Ivanov compared it to Nazi assaults in World War II. “You will either defeat the enemy as a single fist with our Motherland, or the indelible shame of cowardice, collaboration and betrayal will engulf your family,” Reuters quoted him as saying. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces said they had shot down more than 20 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight, the latest terror-style attack in Vladimir Putin’s illegal war.