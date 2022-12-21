Police investigating the grisly murders of four Idaho students have pleaded with the public to stop contacting the owner of a white Hyundai Elantra that was identified by another police department as a possible link to the slayings.

A white Elantra was captured on security cameras in Moscow, Idaho, on the night of the brutal slayings of Ethan Chapin, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves. Cops had previously asked for the public’s help in finding the vehicle, calling it “key” to solving the murders.

Photos of the “abandoned car,” found in Eugene, Oregon, began to spread online, with a spokesperson for Eugene Police confirming they are working to impound the vehicle and that they forwarded its information to Moscow Police.

In an update on Tuesday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry confirmed investigators “are aware of a Hyundai Elantra located in Eugene, Oregon and have spoken with the owner.”

Cops explained the vehicle was involved in a collision and subsequently impounded. It is registered outside of Colorado “and the female owner is not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations. The public is asked to stop contacting the owner.”

In a video update Tuesday, Chief Fry said there “had been some questions about the leadership on the investigation” as the case appears no closer to being solved.

“We have 94 years of experience between us and we’re going to continue to work this case … and work it to completion,” he said.

Cops have received 7600 email tips, 4300 phone tips and 4500 digital tips, helping to “build a picture” that they hope can eventually solve the case.

Cops also confirmed they had identified the man that two of the victims, Goncalves and Mogen, can be heard talking about in surveillance footage hours before their deaths. The man, known as Adam, “is known to investigators... and he is cooperating with detectives.”

Anyone with information about the murders or the white Hyundai is asked to call the police tip line at 208-883-7180. Tips may also be submitted tipline@ci.moscow.id.us