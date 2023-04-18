Moscow Court Rubber-Stamps WSJ Reporter’s Jailing

CHEAT SHEET
In a move that will surprise no one familiar with the Russian judicial system, a Moscow court has rubber-stamped the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is being held on an espionage charge. As a result, the 31-year-old will stay locked up in the notorious Lefortovo prison until his trial, which experts say will bear little resemblance to proceedings in U.S. courthouses. Tuesday’s closed-door hearing was attended by U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy, who told reporters afterward: “The charges are baseless and we call on the Russian Federation to immediately release” the American journalist.