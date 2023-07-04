Moscow Flights Rerouted as Ukraine Launches New Drone Attack on Capital, Russia Says
INCOMING
Russia claimed Tuesday to have shot down or jammed at least five drones launched by Ukraine as they targeted Moscow, prompting flight diversions from one of the capital’s main airports. Russia’s Defense Ministry said four of the drones were shot down by its air defenses and the fifth was jammed and crashed in Odintsovo district of the Moscow region, adding that no one was injured. Early Tuesday, landings and takeoffs were restricted at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport and several flights were diverted. “The Kyiv regime’s attempt to attack an area where civilian infrastructure is located, including the airport, which incidentally also receives foreign flights, is yet another act of terrorism,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed. Separately on Tuesday, reports from Russian-backed separatists and military bloggers suggested that Kyiv had launched offensives in eastern and southern Ukraine, including in several directions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.