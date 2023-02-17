CHEAT SHEET
Moscow Man Busted Bringing Explosives Into Railway Station
TROPHIES OF WAR
Read it at Meduza
A man was arrested in Moscow on Friday after he tried to enter a railway station while carrying explosives, according to reports. State media outlet Ria Novosti says the man was rumbled when he tried to go through the Kursky Railway Station’s metal detector while carrying two antipersonnel mines, prompting an evacuation of the station’s ground floor. Another state outlet reported the man was actually carrying two grenades, while the Shot Telegram channel alleged the suspect was returning to Russia from the war in Ukraine and had brought the explosives as “trophies.”